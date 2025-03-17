HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $97.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.