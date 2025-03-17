Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 231.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after buying an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.