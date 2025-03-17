Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 37,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Read More
