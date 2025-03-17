Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,980,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 37,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.