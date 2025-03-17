Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 414 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

