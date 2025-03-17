Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KCE. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 261,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,844,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,771,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000.

KCE stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.66.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

