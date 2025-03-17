Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 10,946 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

