Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,333 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI opened at $117.25 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
