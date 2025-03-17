Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 9,708 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $72.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

