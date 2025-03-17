Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,381 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

