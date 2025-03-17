Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.24% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.32.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

