Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 8,028 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

