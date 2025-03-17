Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 594.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,713,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,954 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 99,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,867 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 472,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 115,759 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

