Independent Advisor Alliance Has $647,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

