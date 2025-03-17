Independent Advisor Alliance Has $665,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Workday were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 177.4% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. This represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock worth $113,033,319. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $244.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

