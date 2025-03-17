Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $590,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.28% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

CZA stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $113.72. The company has a market cap of $185.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

