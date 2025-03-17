Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $623,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 75.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $83.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

