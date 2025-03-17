Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $686,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 244,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,517,000.

BSMP opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

