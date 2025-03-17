Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $701,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

FLTR opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

