Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $736,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,244,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,856,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,112,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

