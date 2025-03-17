Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

