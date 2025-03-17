Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,655,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.