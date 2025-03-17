Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,965,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 893,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

