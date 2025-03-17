Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 197 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Humana were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Humana stock opened at $253.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.