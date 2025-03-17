Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 438 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,251,000 after buying an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after buying an additional 498,146 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after buying an additional 496,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,548,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

