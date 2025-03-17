Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 596 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $207.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.21. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.