Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.33% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.66%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

