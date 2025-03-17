Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

