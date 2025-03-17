Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

