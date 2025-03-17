Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 130 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $181.46 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

