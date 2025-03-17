Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $572,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,328,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,176.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 230,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 212,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,155,000 after buying an additional 204,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 150,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,769,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $51.33 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

