Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,366,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $203.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

