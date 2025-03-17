Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,366,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $203.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

