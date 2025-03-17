Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,073,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Integer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Integer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

