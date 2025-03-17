iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

