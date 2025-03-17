iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 334.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Creekside Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $755,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

EWW opened at $52.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

