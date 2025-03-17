iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EWY stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.