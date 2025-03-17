Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

