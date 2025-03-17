Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,235 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,650,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $11,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $9,564,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 5.4 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $20.21 on Monday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

