Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $77,000 Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

