JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95. The company has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

