Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 193.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 281,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 323.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $103,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

