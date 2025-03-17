Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

