Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after purchasing an additional 617,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $48,023,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 148.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 631.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 180,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 129.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 132,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $111.54 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

