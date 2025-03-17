Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of LNC opened at $36.06 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

