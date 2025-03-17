LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,282 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 1,710,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 395,798 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 382,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 371,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,673,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,869,000 after buying an additional 334,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

