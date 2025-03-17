LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

