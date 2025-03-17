M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
M/I Homes Price Performance
MHO opened at $117.17 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
