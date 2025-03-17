Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

QAI stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $687.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.32.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

