Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

