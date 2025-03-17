Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,828,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,632,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.