Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

